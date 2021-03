China, U.S. can cooperate in many areas: Chinese premier

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States have extensive common interests, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday, adding that the two countries can cooperate with each other in many areas.

"China and the United States, as the world's largest developing country and the largest developed country, will gain from cooperation but lose from confrontation," Li told a press conference.