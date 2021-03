China, U.S. should strive for sustained, healthy development of ties: premier

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should strive for sustained and healthy development of their relations, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

China hopes the two countries would act in the spirit of the recent phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs, Li told a press conference.