China, U.S. top diplomats to meet in Alaska next week

(Xinhua)    15:00, March 11, 2021

Photo shows Chinese and U.S. national flags. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomats will hold a high-level strategic dialogue with their U.S. counterparts in Alaska on March 18 and 19 at the invitation of the U.S. side, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian confirmed Thursday.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will attend the meeting scheduled to be held in Anchorage.

