China urges UK to reverse erroneous decision on CGTN ban

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on Tuesday. /Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China firmly opposes UK's Ofcom decision to impose a fine on China Global Television Network (CGTN), saying the move sets up "barriers to the Chinese media in the UK to carry out normal work," according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Office of Communications imposed a fine of 225,000 pounds on CGTN for "violating fairness, privacy and impartiality regulations." Previously, the agency had revoked CGTN's permission to broadcast in the UK.

Zhao stressed that CGTN has always adhered to the principle of objectivity and fairness in reporting, and China has repeatedly expressed its firm opposition to Ofcom's erroneous act of arbitrarily revoking the license CGTN's English news channel in the UK. This decision reflects the bureau's strong ideological bias against China, is a blatant political crackdown, and is ridiculous, Zhao noted.

"What Ofcom should do is to investigate and punish some British media for their long history of untrue and false reports concerning China and Hong Kong issue," Zhao said and urged Ofcom and those on the British side to stop political manipulations immediately and to correct their mistakes.

He added that China reserves the right to make further justifiable and necessary reactions.