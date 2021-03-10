Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China urges UK to reverse erroneous decision on CGTN ban

(CGTN)    08:06, March 10, 2021

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on Tuesday. /Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China firmly opposes UK's Ofcom decision to impose a fine on China Global Television Network (CGTN), saying the move sets up "barriers to the Chinese media in the UK to carry out normal work," according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Office of Communications imposed a fine of 225,000 pounds on CGTN for "violating fairness, privacy and impartiality regulations." Previously, the agency had revoked CGTN's permission to broadcast in the UK.

Zhao stressed that CGTN has always adhered to the principle of objectivity and fairness in reporting, and China has repeatedly expressed its firm opposition to Ofcom's erroneous act of arbitrarily revoking the license CGTN's English news channel in the UK. This decision reflects the bureau's strong ideological bias against China, is a blatant political crackdown, and is ridiculous, Zhao noted.

"What Ofcom should do is to investigate and punish some British media for their long history of untrue and false reports concerning China and Hong Kong issue," Zhao said and urged Ofcom and those on the British side to stop political manipulations immediately and to correct their mistakes.

He added that China reserves the right to make further justifiable and necessary reactions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York