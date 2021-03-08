Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 8, 2021
China to strengthen legal safeguards for public health

(Xinhua)    16:07, March 08, 2021

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will continue with the work plan for enacting and revising laws to strengthen the legal safeguards for public health, according to a work report.

The annual work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was submitted Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

The NPC Standing Committee will formulate a law on responding to public health emergencies and revise the Wildlife Protection Law, the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law, and the Practicing Physicians Law, said the report.

