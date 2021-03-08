Experts say China works to achieve peace, stability in Middle East

CAIRO, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China is working tirelessly to achieve peace, development and stability in the conflict-battered Middle East, and countries in the region are counting on China's positive role to bring calm to the hot conflicts there, as some experts on China have noted.

"China is trying to help the Middle East become a calm region ... it is working to bring about real development in the Middle East," Diaa al-Fiqqy, secretary general of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, told Xinhua.

He noted that the regional countries' trust in China stems from Beijing's policy of opposing conflicts, violence and interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

China's role helps create fair balance, mainly after the United States changed it in the region, al-Fiqqy said, affirming that China's policy is based on development, "unlike many other countries that deliberately ignite conflicts and arm militants with weapons so that conflicts continue for a long time."

China will play a positive role "in solving the region's crises ... the people of the Middle East really love China, and this is what I see in Egypt and the (other) Arab countries," he said.

"China's presence in the region is not only in the interest of the Middle East, but also in the interest of mankind, because China does not seek wars, and its relations with the countries of the region are balanced."

Al-Fiqqy stressed that China's economic and investment presence in the region will help achieve peace and development.

"Undoubtedly, China has a direct interest in the stability of the region, because the success of the Belt and Road Initiative requires a calm Middle East ... China seeks development, trade, economy and technological exchanges with the countries of the region and the mutual benefits cannot be made without peace and security," al-Fiqqy said.

Meanwhile, Nasser Abdel-Aal, professor of Chinese studies at Cairo-based Ain Shams University, said that since that founding of the People's Republic of China, Beijing has been following a peaceful approach that calls for global peace.

"China's policy for solving the conflicts in the Middle East relies on achieving development and prosperity for the people of the region ... China says that it seeks peace, growth and stability in the Middle East, and this is a fact," Abdel-Aal told Xinhua.

He said that China cooperates effectively with countries in the Middle East, "because it fully believes cooperation is the only way to achieve stability, peace and growth."

"When there is development, there will be stability, and vice versa. China throughout its history is fighting to eliminate poverty and achieve development. This will be its attitude to bring calm to the Middle East," the expert said.

Abdel-Aal noted that China is currently playing a different and bigger role in the region than other countries, "because China works silently with the aim of achieving peace and stability through strategic cooperation in all fields."

"China has signed comprehensive cooperation agreements with some Arab countries ... China was also able to achieve some kind of stability in these countries through fruitful cooperation," the expert said.

Zhai Jun, China's special envoy on Middle East affairs, said recently that China is willing to make joint efforts with Middle East countries to build a peaceful, secure, developing, and prosperous Middle East.

The Chinese official said peace and security in the Middle East concern not only the fundamental interests of regional countries but also global stability and development.

He stressed that China will continue to support Middle East countries in safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, and resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, cliques and confrontations, unilateralism and discrimination.