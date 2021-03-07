Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 7, 2021
China urges new U.S. administration to drop predecessor's "dangerous practice" on Taiwan

(Xinhua)    18:05, March 07, 2021

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the new U.S. administration will make a "clear departure" from its predecessor's "dangerous practice" on Taiwan, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

"We hope the new U.S. administration will appreciate the great sensitivity of the Taiwan question, and will abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-U.S. communiques," Wang said.

China hopes that the U.S. administration will prudently and properly handle the Taiwan question, he told a press conference held on the sidelines of China's annual legislative session.

