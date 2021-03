BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will further support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

China is providing vaccines to ASEAN countries and supporting Indonesia's efforts to become a hub for vaccine production of Southeast Asia, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress.