SEOUL, March 6 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 418 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 92,055.

The daily caseload was up from 398 in the previous day, staying in the 300s and 400s since mid-February.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8, 2020, owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 126 were Seoul residents and 172 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fourteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,160.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,632. The total fatality rate stood at 1.77 percent.

A total of 353 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 82,913. The total recovery rate was 90.07 percent.

The country has tested more than 6.82 million people, among whom 6,664,717 tested negative for the virus and 65,171 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 296,380 people.