Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Ten new imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday on the Chinese mainland, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,059.

Of the new imported cases, three each were reported in Tianjin and Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Shanghai and Sichuan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Saturday.

Of the imported cases, 4,896 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 163, including one in severe condition, remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.