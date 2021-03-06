Advisory: Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on March 6

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Saturday.

-- NPC deputies will hold a plenary meeting and group meetings to deliberate the government work report and review the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

-- CPPCC National Committee members will hold group meetings to discuss documents including the government work report, the budget report, and the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.