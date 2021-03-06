DPP's plot to destabilize Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence" doomed to fail: spokesperson

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The plot of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan to destabilize Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence" is evil in nature and doomed to fail, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Friday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query on DPP's recent comments about a draft decision involving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR was submitted Friday to the fourth annual session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for deliberation.

Zhu noted that improving the electoral system of Hong Kong aims to fully and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" and provide a sound institutional guarantee for the full implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle.

She also slammed the ill intention behind the DPP's repeated meddling with Hong Kong affairs.