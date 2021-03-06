Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 6, 2021
China to build warehouse, logistics facilities in rural areas: minister

(Xinhua)    10:25, March 06, 2021

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will make efforts to build warehouse, logistics and cold-chain facilities as part of the country's rural construction endeavors, the agriculture minister said on Friday.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian made the remarks on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, the top legislature.

These efforts are aimed at facilitating the outflow of agricultural products as well as the inflow of industrial products in rural areas, said Tang.

Infrastructure such as water, power, road, gas and telecommunication facilities will also be improved, he said.

China will vigorously implement a rural construction action plan, setting targets for improved rural public infrastructure and basic public services, and stronger rural consumption, among others, according to the country's "No. 1 central document" for 2021 unveiled in late February.

