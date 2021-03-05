China to keep economy running within appropriate range over next 5 years

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strive to keep its economy running within an appropriate range during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China will set annual economic targets in light of actual circumstances during the period, said the report.

The country's surveyed urban unemployment rate will be kept below 5.5 percent, and consumer prices will remain generally stable.

China aims to achieve higher-quality development that is more efficient, equitable, sustainable, and secure over the next five years.