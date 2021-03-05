China to strengthen anti-monopoly push, prevent disorderly capital expansion

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen anti-monopoly efforts and contain disorderly expansion of capital, and ensure fair market competition, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen anti-monopoly efforts and contain disorderly expansion of capital, and ensure fair market competition, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.