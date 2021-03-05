Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 5, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to strengthen anti-monopoly push, prevent disorderly capital expansion

(Xinhua)    09:26, March 05, 2021

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen anti-monopoly efforts and contain disorderly expansion of capital, and ensure fair market competition, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen anti-monopoly efforts and contain disorderly expansion of capital, and ensure fair market competition, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York