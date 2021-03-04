Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
China prepares special protection for key wildlife species

(Xinhua)    09:54, March 04, 2021

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China will draw up special protection measures for key wildlife species, including Hainan gibbons and pangolins, as the country sets out to formulate a preservation plan for animals and plants from 2021 to 2025. So said the National Forestry and Grassland Administration on Wednesday.

In the meantime, work related to evaluating and identifying key habitat areas for wild animals will accelerate, the administration added.

The number of wild giant pandas in China has increased to 1,864, and that of wild and captive crested ibises has surpassed 5,000, said the administration. It noted that the populations of the two species achieved restorative growth.

So far, the country has seen stable captive breeding of more than one hundred rare and endangered wild animals, according to the administration.

