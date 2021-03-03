China, Egypt cement solidarity against COVID-19, maintain momentum of bilateral development

CAIRO, March 3 (Xinhua) -- As the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines provided by China for Egypt and the General Secretariat of Arab League arrived, the Arab world once again witnessed the determination of China to underpin international solidarity against the COVID-19 pandemic, and promote the building of a global community of health for all.

"(The) Chinese government has decided to provide Egypt with a second batch of aid vaccines to continue providing support in the fight against the epidemic," Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang told an online press conference on Monday.

China is willing to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Egypt, support international solidarity against the COVID-19 pandemic, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, said Liao.

On Feb. 23, Liao and Egyptian Assistant Health Minister for Financial and Administrative Affairs Wael El Saaey held a handover ceremony at the Cairo International Airport upon the arrival of the vaccines developed by Sinopharm.

On the same day, Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed expressed gratitude to China for its offer of COVID-19 vaccines, saying that Egypt deeply appreciates China's help given that vaccines are currently limited worldwide, and this reflects the great friendship between the Egyptian and the Chinese people.

China's experience in and the central government's capability of fighting the pandemic in a country with the world's largest population is unique and has inspired the world, the minister said.

Magdy Badran, a professor of virology and member of the Egyptian Association of Immunology, hailed China's suggestion for cooperation with developing countries and stressed its vital role in combating and ending COVID-19 in the future.

"Vaccines are the only hope to curb and control the spread of the virus," said Badran, adding the most important thing is that they should be safe, effective, cheap and available, and the Chinese vaccines are exactly so.

The Egyptian medical expert said that he was deeply impressed by China's proposal of building a global community of health for all, as the virus doesn't differentiate between the poor and rich, or developed and developing countries.

China and Egypt have joined hands to launch a central business district project in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, with the 385-meter-high Iconic Tower hitting 300 meters recently. It's expected to be the tallest building in Africa upon completion.

On Feb. 8, the signing ceremony for Egypt's Alamein Downtown Towers Project between China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities was held simultaneously in Cairo and Beijing.

"This year marks the 65th anniversary of Egypt-China diplomatic ties. China and Egypt should better strengthen their development strategies and promote cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," Hussein Ismail, deputy editor-in-chief of the Arabic version of China Today magazine, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"Egypt welcomes more Chinese enterprises to do business in Egypt and make concerted efforts to further enhance (the) comprehensive strategic partnership with China," he stressed.