Ghana to see dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases with vaccination roll-out: official

(Xinhua)    10:35, March 03, 2021

ACCRA, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Ghana will soon record a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases as a vaccination roll-out program started to be launched here on Tuesday, said Charity Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Director for Health Services Charity.

The roll-out of the vaccination program is the biggest game-changer in the containment of the virus, according to her.

"We believe that as we all follow what is happening in other countries, we can testify that with the vaccines, we are going to see a dramatic decrease in the transmission of cases, in the recorded severe cases, and in the number of people that will require hospitalization and surely decrease from the number of people dying from COVID-19," Sarpong said.

Ghana reported its first two cases of COVID-19 in March 2020. For almost a year, the Greater Accra Region has accounted for around 50 percent of all recorded cases in the country.

Some 20 million Ghanaians are expected to be vaccinated against the virus during the country's vaccination drive, which will run through October.

