White House withdraws nomination of Tanden to head budget office

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Neera Tanden, currently served as president of the Center for American Progress, to head U.S. President Joe Biden's budget office amid opposition from key senators.

"I have accepted Neera Tanden's request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said in a statement Tuesday evening.

"I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work," he said.

In a letter to Biden withdrawing her nomination, Tanden said it now seems clear that "there is no path forward" to gain confirmation.

"I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," she wrote in the letter released by the White House.

Tanden is Biden's first cabinet nominee to be withdrawn from consideration. The announcement came after several key senators, including Democratic senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said they would oppose Tanden's nomination, citing her past criticisms of lawmakers on social media.

Tanden is expected to get a White House position that does not require Senate confirmation, according to The Washington Post.