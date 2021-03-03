Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese water diversion project moves 22 bln cubic meters of water

(Xinhua)    10:15, March 03, 2021

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The middle route of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has transferred over 22 billion cubic meters of water to Beijing, Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province.

More than 6 billion cubic meters of water has been transferred to both Beijing and Tianjin, while about 10 billion cubic meters of water has been sent to Hebei, official data showed on Tuesday.

The mega water diversion project has directly benefited over 13 million people in Beijing, transforming the water resources security and water supply of the capital.

The project has also facilitated ecological replenishment in Hebei, supplying 3 billion cubic meters of water to more than 20 rivers.

Starting from the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province, the middle route runs across Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water on Dec. 12, 2014.

The route provides a strong guarantee for relieving Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital, advancing the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and promoting the construction of the Xiongan New Area and Beijing subcenter, said the head of the project.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York