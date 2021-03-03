Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
China helps African countries survive pandemic via debt restructuring: U.S. scholars

(Xinhua)    10:09, March 03, 2021

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Xinhua) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening the debt crisis in many African countries, China is offering African borrowers debt restructuring to help them survive the crisis, scholars from U.S. universities have said.

"Chinese banks offered African countries significant debt restructuring before the pandemic and have continued to do so," Kevin Acker and Deborah Brautigam from Johns Hopkins University and Yufan Huang from Cornell University said in an analysis report published on The Washington Post on Friday.

The scholars noted their research indicates that China has played a significant role in helping African countries manage their debt.

