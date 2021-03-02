All kidnapped Nigerian students released: official

LAGOS, March 2 (Xinhua) -- All Nigerian students kidnapped from their boarding school on Friday in the northwestern state of Zamfara have been released, a local official said on Tuesday.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle said that girls, who were kidnapped at the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the Jangebe town on Friday, were released through negotiations early Tuesday.

"Following a series of dialogue and mediation with repentant bandits and scaling hurdles of those who want to scuttle our effort to secure the release of Jangebe schoolgirls, I am happy to announce that, the students have been released," Matawalle said in a statement.