China hopes for steady development of Sino-U.S. military ties: ministry

(Xinhua)    09:35, March 02, 2021

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Monday expressed the hope for steadily advancing the relationship between the militaries of China and the United States.

The China-U.S. relationship has reached an important juncture where cooperation would benefit both sides and confrontation would hurt both, the ministry said in response to media queries.

The military relationship between the two countries is an essential part of bilateral ties, the ministry said, adding that maintaining its stable and healthy development has become a prevailing trend as well as the responsibility of defense authorities of both sides.

The ministry said it hopes the U.S. side would work with China to strengthen communication, expand pragmatic cooperation, and properly handle their differences in the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

