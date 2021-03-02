HK representatives speak of urgency to improve systems related to "patriots governing Hong Kong"

A ship carrying the slogan of "celebrating the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland" sails at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

SHENZHEN, March 1 -- Representatives from Hong Kong attending a two-day symposium spoke of the urgency to improve related systems of "patriots governing Hong Kong" and plug loopholes in Hong Kong's electoral and other systems.

Chinese central authorities held the symposium in south China's Shenzhen from Sunday to Monday to hear opinions of representatives from various sector of the Hong Kong society on improving systems related to "patriots governing Hong Kong."

Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, former president of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Legislative Council, said that implementing the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" is the original aspiration of "one country, two systems" and the legislative intent of the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

Shiu Sin-por, executive director of the New Paradigm Foundation, said those elected to wield public power, including the Chief Executive, Legislative Council members and District Council members, are absolutely not allowed to engage in activities to split the country, subvert the government or collude with foreign forces, adding this is the bottom line for improving the electoral and other systems.

Most of Hong Kong residents support "patriots governing Hong Kong," said Lo Man-tuen, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. Lo expressed the hope for plugging loopholes in the electoral and other systems as soon as possible to ensure the governing power of Hong Kong is in the hands of patriots.

Only by letting patriots exercise the governing power, can Hong Kong be truly well governed, integrate its development into the overall development of the country and create a bright future, said Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, a member of the HKSAR Basic Law Committee under the National People's Congress Standing Committee.