Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. CDC advisers recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older

(Xinhua)    09:40, March 01, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Vaccine advisers of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted on Sunday to recommend the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for Americans 18 years of age and older.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a group of vaccine and public health experts that help set CDC guidelines on vaccination practices.

The recommendation came a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States on Saturday.

It is the third COVID-19 vaccine that has received the FDA's emergency use authorization in the country, following the first one developed by American drugmaker Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech, and the second one developed by American drugmaker Moderna.

It is also the first single dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York