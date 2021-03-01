Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 1, 2021
China's Jiangxi accelerates cooperation with BRI countries

(Xinhua)    09:14, March 01, 2021

NANCHANG, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangxi Province has stepped up cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) since the beginning of this year, the provincial commerce department said.

In January, the province's enterprises invested some 30.54 million U.S. dollars in BRI countries, up 7,589.48 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, their turnover of contracted projects with BRI countries saw a year-on-year increase of 53.94 percent last month.

According to the commerce department, local companies have recently won bids for stadium maintenance, super-tall building and water projects in countries along the BRI.

Jiangxi will intensify efforts in overseas market development, and guide and encourage competent enterprises to raise the speed of going global, said the bureau.

