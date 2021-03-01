Iran says time "not appropriate" for informal meeting with Europe, U.S.

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Iran on Sunday said that time is "not appropriate" for Iran to hold an informal meeting with Europe and the United States.

"Considering the recent positions and actions of the United States and three European countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not consider the time to be appropriate for an informal meeting proposed by the European coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Last week, the European Union offered to attend an informal meeting between Iran and other parties to the JCPOA, which refers to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, with the United States also attending as a guest.

"There has been no change in the U.S. position and behavior yet," Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the ministry's website.

"Not only has the (U.S.) administration of (Joe) Biden not given up the failed maximum pressure policy of (former U.S. President Donald) Trump, but it has not even announced its commitment to fulfilment of its overall responsibilities in JCPOA and (UN Security Council) Resolution 2231," he said.

The road ahead is very clear, the Iranian spokesman said, that the U.S. should end its "illegal" and unilateral sanctions and return to its JCPOA commitments.

"This neither does require negotiations nor a resolution of the Board of Governors" of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he added.