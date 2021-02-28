Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 28, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's sharing economy turnover grows 2.9 pct in 2020: report

(Xinhua)    11:33, February 28, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's sharing economy demonstrated remarkable resilience and potential in 2020 amid the COVID-19 epidemic, with its market turnover up around 2.9 percent year on year, a report from the State Information Center showed.

The total turnover of the market stood at around 3.38 trillion yuan (about 522.3 billion U.S. dollars) last year, according to the report on the development of China's sharing economy.

In breakdown, the sharing economy in the areas of knowledge and skill as well as health care saw substantial market expansion, with the size of the market growing 30.9 percent and 27.8 percent year on year, respectively.

Disrupted by the COVID-19 epidemic, the market size of sharing economy forms involving offline activities decreased. The market of shared accommodation, shared office and shared transport shrank 29.8 percent, 26 percent and 15.7 percent respectively from 2019, said the report.

The report also expected the growth rate of the sharing economy to reach 10 percent to 15 percent this year considering the potential strong recovery of China's economy. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York