China initiates operation to build stronger political, legal work team

(Xinhua)    11:04, February 28, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a special operation to build a stronger political and legal work team and rectify problems existing in the team.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Saturday urged efforts to get rid of rotten apples in the team, rectify deep-rooted problems, and build a political and legal work team that people trust and can rely on.

Guo, who heads the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting for the initiation of the operation. 

