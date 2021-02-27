World Insights: China's anti-poverty experience worth learning for other countries, say experts

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's success in poverty alleviation offers inspiration to and is worth learning for other countries still beset by poverty, overseas experts have said.

Addressing a grand gathering held in Beijing Thursday to mark the country's poverty alleviation accomplishments and honor model poverty fighters, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China upholds a people-centered philosophy of development and unswervingly pursues prosperity for all, emphasizing that ending poverty, improving people's well-being and realizing common prosperity are the essential requirements of socialism.

President Xi has vividly explained that poverty is not a human destiny, said Humphrey Moshi, a professor of economics and director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

The Chinese leader said poverty can be eradicated by using available natural resources and adding value to them, and the use of technology, like what China is doing, is also vital to fighting poverty, said the professor, stressing that in fighting poverty, China has a lot that is worth learning for Africa.

China has created a "good example" of poverty alleviation and made great contributions to global poverty alleviation, said Anri Sharapov, head of the Department of Economics and Politics of China at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

China's experience in eradicating poverty is "very attractive for Uzbekistan," said Sharapov, noting that with scientifically-based strategic goals, China brings together the necessary resources to take on great tasks.

Emphasizing that the fight against poverty has become an urgent task for the world amid the pandemic, Sharapov said each country should quickly learn from the Chinese experience to benefit its people and achieve social development.

Noting that "China is a very large country with a very large population," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that China's accomplishments in poverty reduction "point to systematic development, despite all the difficulties that arise with regard to the COVID-19 crisis and post-COVID developments."

China's experience in the fight against poverty will be very useful for the world, as these achievements exemplify the attractiveness of the development path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said Vladimir Petrovsky, chief researcher at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. "This is an absolutely obvious and significant achievement," he said.

"We are all witnesses to the history that China has recorded in achieving the goal of eradicating poverty by 2020," said Garba Shehu, spokesperson for the Nigerian president, adding that the model of targeted poverty alleviation "is very important for all nations of the world to learn from."

Similarly, Al Mamun Mridha, joint secretary general of the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that "the world has witnessed the enormous success of China in combating absolute poverty and achieving economic goals."

It was a huge task to accomplish, he said, stressing that it was "China's profound leadership, intelligent foresight, dedication, determination, depth of knowledge and patriotism" that made the dream come true.

The strong leadership of the Communist Party of China and the joint efforts of the government at all levels have enabled the country to achieve victory in that decisive battle, noted Nourhan al-Sheikh, a professor of political science with Cairo University.

"Of course, it is also an inspiring experience for the world," she added.