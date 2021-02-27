CPC leadership meets to discuss draft 14th five-year plan, gov't work report

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Friday to discuss the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, as well as the draft government work report.

The documents will be submitted by the State Council to the upcoming annual session of the country's top legislature for lawmakers to review.

After five years of continuous efforts, China successfully reached the main targets of the 13th five-year plan, made historic progress toward completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and secured a full victory in eradicating absolute poverty, according to the meeting presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

All the achievements fully demonstrate the advantages of the CPC leadership and the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said a statement released after the meeting.

The meeting stressed sound formulation and implementation of the 14th five-year plan and the long-range objectives, as it bears great significance to consolidating the outcomes of the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects as well as poverty alleviation, and embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist China.

The meeting urged unremitting efforts in implementing the new development philosophy, pursuing a high-quality development, and accelerating the establishment of a new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the mainstay and domestic and international circulations reinforcing each other.

The meeting also called for efforts to pool ideas and suggestions when the top legislature reviews the plan, in order to ensure the sound formulation and implementation.

The statement said as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the world, factors of instability and uncertainty have increased globally, and the foundation for China's economic recovery is yet to solidify.

Regarding this year's government work, China should strive to keep the economy running within a reasonable range, adhere to the strategy of expanding domestic demand, strengthen the strategic support of science and technology, expand high-level opening-up, and maintain social harmony and stability to ensure that the 14th five-year plan has a good start, the meeting noted.

It emphasized better coordination between epidemic control and economic and social development, as well as continuity, stability and sustainability in macro policies.

Proactive fiscal policies should be more effective and sustainable, with flexible, accurate, reasonable and moderate prudent monetary policies, the meeting noted, underscoring strengthened job-first policies.

Friday's meeting also discussed the revision of the regulations on the work at primary-level Party organizations in higher education institutions, said the statement.

The revision of the regulations are of great significance to building a high-quality education system, the meeting noted.

The meeting stressed the need to unswervingly uphold and strengthen the Party's overall leadership over colleges and universities, constantly strengthen and improve Party building in colleges and universities, and promote the deep integration of Party building with the development of higher education.

The meeting underlined the importance of enhancing ideological and political work in colleges and universities, and improving the vitality of primary-level Party organizations there.

Primary-level Party organizations in higher learning institutions have been asked to earnestly carry out the education of Party history, consolidate the achievements in the education campaign themed on "staying true to our founding mission," and better study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.