China's major ports see surging container throughput

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major ports saw surging container throughput in the first 20 days of this month, data from an industrial association showed.

From Feb. 1 to 20, container throughput at China's eight key ports surged 60.7 percent year on year, according to the China Ports and Harbours Association.

The growth rate at Shenzhen port exceeded 100 percent while that of Shanghai port reached nearly 90 percent.

The boom in container throughput for foreign trade came amid the rapid expansion in China's exports. The country recorded 4 percent growth in exports last year as it emerged from global economic and trade challenges.