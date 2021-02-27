Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:19, February 27, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,984.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Sichuan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Saturday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,824 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 160 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

