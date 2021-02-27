Chinese customs sanitize over 18 mln imported cold-chain products

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese customs had sanitized 18.98 million imported frozen products to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement issued Friday.

Customs authorities nationwide had sampled 1.49 million cold-chain products for nucleic acid testing as of Thursday, with 79 of them testing positive for coronavirus, the statement added.

China has so far suspended imports from 129 cold-chain food manufacturers across 21 countries where employees had been infected with COVID-19. Among them, 110 companies voluntarily suspended exports to China following outbreaks, according to the statement.

The administration will unveil measures to step up cross-department information sharing to help trace imported cold-chain foods, it added.