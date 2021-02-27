Former deputy mayor of China's Chongqing indicted for bribery

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Deng Huilin, former deputy mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has been indicted on a charge of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Deng was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profits for others and accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return, the SPP said in a statement.

Deng's case was handed over to the People's Procuratorate of Baoding in north China's Hebei Province for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded the investigation, it said.

Deng will stand trial in the Intermediate People's Court of Baoding, it added.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and heard the defense counsel's opinions.