China ready to strengthen climate change cooperation with international community: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:16, February 27, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with the United States and the rest of the international community to strengthen cooperation and response to the challenges of climate change, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

China is ready to work with the international community to jointly promote the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and contribute to global green and low-carbon development, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference in Beijing.

Wang made the remarks in response to a reporter's question on the appointment of Xie Zhenhua as China's special envoy for climate change affairs.

Xie's appointment as China's special envoy for climate change affairs shows that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the work on climate change, he said.

Xie has established contact with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and conducted dialogue and consultations, the spokesperson said. 

