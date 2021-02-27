BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs until September this year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Friday.

The country announced in February last year that 65 items from the United States would be excluded from the second round of tariff countermeasures against the U.S. Section 301 measures, effective from Feb. 28, 2020 to Feb. 27, 2021.

After the extension, the exemption will last until Sept. 16, 2021, the commission said in a statement.