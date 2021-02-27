102nd Mekong River joint patrol completed

KUNMING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 102nd Mekong River joint patrol by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand concluded on Friday, with three Chinese law-enforcement vessels returning home to port.

A total of 121 law enforcement officers from the four countries participated in the operation, with six vessels navigating 612 km over four days and three nights, said the Yunnan provincial public security department.

The officers examined 23 vehicles and 40 tonnes of cargo during the patrol.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping among China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been carrying out joint patrols on the Mekong River since December 2011.