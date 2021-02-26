Experts say China's success in poverty reduction inspiring

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-poverty success showcases the courage and strength of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and its achievements and experience in this regard are inspiring for other developing countries, experts have said.

China has secured a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Thursday while addressing a grand gathering held in Beijing to mark the country's poverty alleviation accomplishments and honor model poverty fighters.

"What impressed me most is the spirit of unity of the Communist Party of China, government, and people across the country," Sithixay Xayavong, director of the Chinese Studies Center at National University of Laos, told Xinhua, adding that what China has done in developing rural infrastructure and training agricultural technicians are worth learning for Laos.

Noting that China's remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation are unprecedented in human history, Shakeel Ramay, director of the China Study Center at the Islamabad-based Sustainable Development Policy Institute, said the CPC, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has steadfastly fulfilled its promise of eradicating absolute poverty.

As the CPC tries hard to take care of every need of the Chinese people, this attitude makes the people fully support the policies introduced by the CPC, Ramay added.

Ivona Ladjevac, head of the Center for the Belt and Road Initiative at the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Serbia, called China's success in alleviating poverty a proof of a people-oriented country.

"I don't think that anywhere in the world, and I don't mean to offend anyone, that anyone is so diligent as the Chinese people are, because they are really motivated to do more, to do the best, for their country. This was an element of that success," she said.

The Serbian expert pointed out that the Chinese government played a role in designing this strategy and the people make it operational. "So, this is a kind of cohesion that exists between the government and the people," she added.

Sonia Bressler, French writer and sinologist, said that "We should draw inspiration from what China has put in place, such as education designed for people in poverty, creative mechanism of social assistance, local-national joint development plans, etc."

People can find "a fabulous continuity of policy implementation" in China's five-year plans, which shows an inclusive policy that directs the governance for the well-being of its population, Bressler added.