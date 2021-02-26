Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Feb 26, 2021
China's top court issues guideline to support Yangtze River conservation

(Xinhua)    09:34, February 26, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Thursday released a guideline requiring people's courts to provide effective judicial services and guarantees for ecological conservation and green development in the Yangtze River basin.

The guideline on implementing the Yangtze River conservation law, which will take effect on March 1, called for judicial efforts to strengthen environmental protection and restoration in the basin, and ensure the reasonable and efficient utilization of resources so as to promote green development.

Comprising 16 articles in four parts, the guideline focuses on water pollution in the Yangtze River basin, according to SPC Vice President Yang Linping, adding that biodiversity protection efforts will also be stepped up.

The document also supports administrative agencies in clamping down on illegal sand mining in accordance with the law, and ensuring the smooth operation of major ecological restoration projects, said Yang.

