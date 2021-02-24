Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
China strongly condemns deadly attack on Italian ambassador in DRC

(Xinhua)    10:18, February 24, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns a violent attack in which the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was killed, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio and two others died in the attack during a humanitarian trip in a United Nations convoy in the DRC's eastern province of North Kivu on Monday.

"We are shocked at the news, strongly condemn the armed attack on diplomatic personnel and offer condolences to the Italian side," Wang said at a press briefing.

He said State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will soon send a message of condolences to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio over the ambassador's death.

"We hope the DRC will take effective measures to improve the security situation in its eastern region and protect the safety of Chinese nationals, including Chinese diplomats in the country," said Wang.

