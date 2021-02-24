WASHINGTON, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm President Joe Biden's nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a veteran diplomat, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The Senate approved her nomination by a vote of 78-20, making Thomas-Greenfield the eighth official confirmed to join Biden's cabinet. With Thomas-Greenfield's confirmation, Biden's foreign policy team has mostly taken shape.

U.S. media said the appointment of Thomas-Greenfield, who is African American, reflected Biden's effort to promote diversity among his senior officials.

Thomas-Greenfield, 68, served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs in the State Department from 2013 to 2017.