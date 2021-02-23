Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Xi to attend event marking China's poverty eradication, award role models

(Xinhua)    17:07, February 23, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a gathering in Beijing Thursday to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty eradication.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will present awards and certificates to national honorary title recipients for their contributions to the poverty alleviation cause. He will also deliver an important speech.

Other role models in this regard will also be awarded.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites including people.com.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn, as well as on news apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.

