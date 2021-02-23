Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
China to donate 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Algeria: ambassador

(Xinhua)    16:31, February 23, 2021

ALGIERS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has decided to donate 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm to Algeria, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Lianhe said Thursday.

In a message posted on the Chinese embassy's official page on Facebook, Li added that since the outbreak of the pandemic, Algeria and China have helped each other against the prevailing difficulties, which "illustrates a model of solidarity and unity to fight against the pandemic for the international community."

"China, as a close friend and dear brother of Algeria, is ready to continue providing support and assistance to Algeria," he noted, adding that "China is due to provide Algeria with all facilities to acquire the Chinese vaccine, which will help Algeria overcome the pandemic and restore its economic and social life to normal as soon as possible."

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Algeria, China has sent medical and nursing staff, and donated a large number of medical supplies needed for countering COVID-19.

Also, Algeria was among the first countries to send medical help to China.

The North African nation also made several purchase orders to acquire medical equipment including face masks and screening kits from China as part of its efforts to combat the pandemic.

