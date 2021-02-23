Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
12 die in separate road accidents in India

(Xinhua)    14:20, February 23, 2021

NEW DELHI, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- As many as 12 people died and three others injured in two separate road accidents in India on Tuesday.

The first accident claimed six lives and injured three in the eastern state of Bihar, confirmed a local cop over phone.

The accident occurred when a truck and a vehicle carrying nine people collided head on in the state's Katihar district. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

All the victims belonged to the state's Samastipur district.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the deaths.

In a separate road accident that occurred in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, six college students died when their car collided with a truck parked on the road.

The accident occurred in the state's Indore city on a national highway, said a cop at the local police control room.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

