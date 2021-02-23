BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the only correct approach to resolve the impasse on the Iranian nuclear issue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

When asked to comment on the recent statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on reaching a temporary bilateral technical understanding for IAEA's verification and monitoring activities, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing that China welcomes and commends this and hopes that the two sides continue to work toward the same direction and earnestly follow through on this consensus.

"We also call on relevant sides to play a constructive role in this process," said Wang, adding that all parties should act with greater urgency so as to bring the JCPOA back on track at an early date.

"Meanwhile, we urge relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, avoid taking actions that will escalate the situation, and leave room for diplomatic efforts," said Wang.