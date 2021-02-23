China urges people-centered philosophy, int'l dialogue on human rights: FM

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday urged all countries to embrace a human rights philosophy that centers on the people and uphold both universality and particularity of human rights.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks when addressing the high-level meeting of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) held via video link.

Wang called on all countries to systemically advance all aspects of human rights and continue to promote international dialogue and cooperation on human rights.

Noting China has found a path of human rights development that suits China's national conditions and needs, Wang said that in face of the sudden onslaught of COVID-19, the Chinese government has followed the people-first approach, put the safety and health of every person front and center, and made every effort to safeguard the life and dignity of the people.

Global distribution of vaccines must be fair and in particular, accessible and affordable to developing countries, said Wang.

Concerning Xinjiang, Wang said there has never been so-called "genocide," "forced labor" or "religious oppression," adding "such inflammatory accusations are fabricated out of ignorance and prejudice."

The legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has facilitated a major turnaround from turbulence to law and order in the region, and protected the lawful rights and freedoms that the residents of Hong Kong enjoy under the Basic Law, Wang added.