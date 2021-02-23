Xi calls for broader cooperation, closer partnership with Egypt

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China stands ready to work with Egypt to expand cooperation in such areas as infrastructure construction, production capacity, and science and technology, and lift their comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Noting that Egypt is both the first Arab country and the first African country to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China, Xi pointed out that the China-Egypt relationship serves as a model of China-Arab and China-Africa solidarity and win-win cooperation.

China has always placed Egypt in an important position in its overall foreign policy, and is a reliable friend and partner of Egypt, he stressed.

China supports Egypt's efforts in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and supports the Egyptian people in pursuing a development path that suits their national conditions, Xi said.

He added that China is ready to work with Egypt to consolidate political mutual trust, firmly support each other, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and jointly safeguard multilateralism and international fairness and justice.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Egypt have provided each other with anti-epidemic emergency supplies, which has fully demonstrated their true friendship in time of adversity, Xi noted.

China, he said, stands ready to work with Egypt to increase vaccine cooperation, cement international solidarity against COVID-19, and promote the building of a global community of health for all.

Xi pointed out that despite the pandemic, China-Egypt practical cooperation has maintained a sound momentum of development, with major cooperation projects moving forward in an orderly manner and positive progress having been made in cooperation in such areas as law enforcement security and aerospace.

China and Egypt should better synergize their development strategies and promote cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, he said, adding that China supports more Chinese businesses investing in the Middle East country.

For his part, Sisi extended warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of Egypt-China diplomatic ties, he said the two countries enjoy a profound traditional friendship and a solid and friendly relationship, and cooperate closely in international affairs, which has effectively promoted the interests of both nations.

Sisi said that Egypt firmly supports China's principled positions on issues involving Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, firmly supports China safeguarding national sovereignty, security and unity, and firmly opposes interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

Egypt, he added, welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Egypt and stands ready to make concerted efforts with China to further enhance their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Sisi thanked China for providing valuable support for Africa and developing countries all along in their fight against COVID-19, and voiced his hope for closer vaccine cooperation with China.