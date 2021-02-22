Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Feb 22, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022, says Fauci

(Xinhua)    09:05, February 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Americans may still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus, said Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, on Sunday.

Fauci said even as the United States may reach "a significant degree of normality" by the end of this year, Americans will still need to wear masks next year.

His comments came as the COVID-19 death toll in the United States is approaching 500,000.

Fauci stressed the importance of mitigation measures to fight the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and its emerging variants.

The country is ramping up its vaccine rollout, which has been hindered by power outages amid the ongoing winter storms in much of the country.

Fauci hoped high school students, far fewer of whom have gone back to classrooms compared with younger children, would be eligible for vaccination in the fall.

Vaccinations for younger children, however, "likely will not be before the beginning of the first quarter of 2022," Fauci said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York