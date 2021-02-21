Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 21, 2021
Xi's book on CPC history published

(Xinhua)    16:21, February 21, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A book by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the history of the CPC has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, contains Xi's 40 articles, some of which were published for the first time, a statement on the book's publication said on Sunday.

The book is available nationwide.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has made a series of significant discourses on Party history, which constitute an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, said the statement.

The publishing of the book is of great significance in guiding officials and the public to study Party history, embarking on a new journey of fully building a modern socialist China, and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, said the statement.

